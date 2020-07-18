West Ham looks safe in Premier League after beating Watford

Michail Antonio scored his seventh goal in five games as West Ham all but secured another season in the English Premier League with a 3-1 win that kept Watford in relegation trouble. The Hammers struck three times in a dominant opening 36 minutes to leave Watford reeling, moving David Moyes' side six points clear of the drop zone on Friday.

Antonio gave his side a sixth-minute lead, which was doubled soon after by a header from Tomas Soucek. Declan Rice fired in the third from distance in the 36th minute as West Ham went into the break in complete control.

Troy Deeney pulled one back for Watford at the start of the second half, but the visitors struggled to impose themselves on the game, despite having periods of possession after the interval. The result leaves Watford just three points above the relegation zone and facing daunting remaining matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.