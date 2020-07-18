Ben Stokes becomes fifth all-rounder to score 10-plus centuries and scalp 150-plus wickets in Test cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has entered the elite list of players by scoring tenth career century in the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford. He became the fifth cricketer to score ten tons and scalp 150-plus wickets in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat on Friday as he scored his 10th Test century and played a knock of 176 runs studded with two sixes and 17 fours and guided his side to 469-9 in their first innings. It was the second time that Stokes had scored more than 150 runs in the longest format of the game.

Apart from Stokes, the list features four great all-rounders of the game -- former West Indies legend Garry Sobers, former England cricketer Ian Botham, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and ex-Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Indian team head coach Shastri welcomed Stokes on his addition to the list.

"Welcome Big Ben. Worthy addition to the list - @benstokes38 #ENGvWI," Shastri tweeted. Earlier, he became the second-fastest all-rounder to reach the Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets. He achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test match between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.

With the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph, Stokes joined Ian Botham and four other greats of the game in the club of 4000 Test runs and 150-plus wickets. (ANI)