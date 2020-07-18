Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaughan backs Sibley after his slow century invites criticism

Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Sibley should not change his game and the youngster deserves a lot of credit for setting the foundation for the side's flamboyant players to play their game. "Give the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, these flamboyant players the foundation to go and play their way.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:22 IST
Vaughan backs Sibley after his slow century invites criticism

Dominic Sibley maybe facing criticism for scoring one of the slowest Test centuries but former skipper Michael Vaughan says he is just the kind of player England needed. The 24-year-old scored a 312-ball century in the second Test against West Indies. It was the slowest hundred in Test cricket since November 2014, when Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal also required 312 balls to reach three-digit mark against Zimbabwe. Sibley played 372 deliveries in his 120-run knock "England is a funny team to follow because we criticise them when they play flamboyantly and there were so many on social media criticising the way that Dom Sibley was playing," Vaughan was quoted as saying by 'Wisden'.

"He is absolutely right for this England team. That is exactly what England have required for a long period of time. Someone that just wants to stay in, value their wicket, bat a period of time," he added. Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Sibley should not change his game and the youngster deserves a lot of credit for setting the foundation for the side's flamboyant players to play their game.

"Give the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, these flamboyant players the foundation to go and play their way. So Dom Sibley deserves a lot of credit for just sticking to his game, I don't think he should change. "I don't think there is too much wrong with him, maybe he could bring in an off-side game or two just to try and put more pressure on the bowlers when he is set and he gets in," he added.

After losing the series opener by four wickets at Southampton, England took control of the second Test with Sibley (120) and vice-captain Ben Stokes (176) putting forth superb performances with the bat. England skipper Joe Root declared the first innings at 469-9, following which his team went on to claim the wicket of West Indies opener John Campbell leaving the visitors at 32-1 at stumps on day two.

"England have played the right game here. They've played with patience, they have put up a score on the board, and now it is down to the West Indies. I believe there is a bit of rain around on Saturday, the third day. "The West Indies, to me, looks like they are going to have to bat two-and-a-half days to try and draw," Vaughan said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi launches employment scheme for SCs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for an all round development of the Scheduled Castes. He transferred a financial assistance of 17.42 crore online to 3,484 people under the Pandit...

Money 'looted' by wilful defaulters enough to give lakhs of rupees to migrants: Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday shared a list of wilful bank loan defaulters on Twitter and said the money looted by them would have been enough to transfer lakhs of rupees into the accounts of jobless migrant workers. He also accused the g...

Drones with cameras inspect power lines in Maharashtra now

In a first, theMaharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company MSETCL has started using drones for inspection of power lines and transmission towers, the state energy ministry said on Saturday. After Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Rau...

Cricket-Markram, De Villiers shine in three-team slogathon

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead their Eagles side to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup fixture at Centurion Park on Saturday. Cricket South Africa is hopeful the un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020