Phillies special assistant Braun dies at 64

Philadelphia Phillies special assistant to the general manager Bart Braun died suddenly at age 64, the team announced Saturday morning. Braun, who had been with the team since 2012, died overnight at his home in Vallejo, Calif. His career in baseball spanned 44 years.

"Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a statement. "But what many of us will miss most is Bart's energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. On behalf of all of Bart's friends and colleagues at the Phillies, I extend our deepest condolences to Patty and Bart Jr." Before working for the Phillies, Braun spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays' baseball operations department. He started his scouting career with the Detroit Tigers in 1983, worked in the Pittsburgh Pirates' scouting department from 1984-91, and served as the Atlanta Braves' national scouting supervisor from 1991-95 before joining Tampa Bay.

Braun was the Oakland Athletics' third-round pick in the 1976 draft. He pitched in the minor leagues for seven years before becoming a scout. --Field Level Media