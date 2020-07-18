Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies special assistant Braun dies at 64

His career in baseball spanned 44 years. "Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:15 IST
Phillies special assistant Braun dies at 64
Braun, who had been with the team since 2012, died overnight at his home in Vallejo, Calif. His career in baseball spanned 44 years. Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Phillies special assistant to the general manager Bart Braun died suddenly at age 64, the team announced Saturday morning. Braun, who had been with the team since 2012, died overnight at his home in Vallejo, Calif. His career in baseball spanned 44 years.

"Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a statement. "But what many of us will miss most is Bart's energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. On behalf of all of Bart's friends and colleagues at the Phillies, I extend our deepest condolences to Patty and Bart Jr." Before working for the Phillies, Braun spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays' baseball operations department. He started his scouting career with the Detroit Tigers in 1983, worked in the Pittsburgh Pirates' scouting department from 1984-91, and served as the Atlanta Braves' national scouting supervisor from 1991-95 before joining Tampa Bay.

Braun was the Oakland Athletics' third-round pick in the 1976 draft. He pitched in the minor leagues for seven years before becoming a scout. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Full dexamethasone trial results releasedThe full ...

COVID-19: Maharashtra crosses 3-lakh mark, Mumbai's count is now over 1 lakh

With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday. The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fata...

Harivansh slams RJD, says Nitish working to make Bihar model state

By Amit Kumar Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janta Dal-United MP from Bihar Harivansh on Saturday hit out at the opposition RJD, saying it had worked to the advantage of a family during its rule and pulled the state backwards.Addres...

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa directs private hospitals to provide 50% beds for COVID-19 treatment from Sunday

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened a meeting with Private Medical College Hospitals on Saturday to assess COVID-19 management and directed them to provide 50 per cent of the beds, as promised, with effect from Sunday. The chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020