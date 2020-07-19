Yankees INF LeMahieu might not be ready for opener

The New York Yankees continue remain unsure of the status of infielder DJ LeMahieu for Opening Day next week after the infielder returned to the team Friday following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The veteran of nine seasons says he had as many as 11 more COVID-19 tests before he was finally cleared to join his team. He did not travel across town Saturday evening as the Yankees faced the New York Mets in a tune-up game but did get in some work at Yankee Stadium with teammates.

"If it's not Opening Day then the next few days," LeMahieu told reporters of his status. The Yankees are scheduled to play MLB's first game of the 2020 season Thursday when they hit the road to face the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2019, LeMahieu batted .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs, finishing fourth in American League MVP voting. The 32-year old was also an All-Star for the third time. The Yankees were also left to figure out the situation of suspended pitcher Domingo German, who appeared to indicate on social media that he might be retiring. An Instagram post in Spanish on Saturday read, "I've left baseball. Thanks everyone."

German, who has 63 games left on an 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic abuse policy, later said he was not walking away from the game. The length of his suspension means he will not play in MLB's shortened 60-game 2020 season, however. "There hasn't been much contact with the club in terms of what's going on," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday of German.

--Field Level Media