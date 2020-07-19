Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees INF LeMahieu might not be ready for opener

He did not travel across town Saturday evening as the Yankees faced the New York Mets in a tune-up game but did get in some work at Yankee Stadium with teammates. "If it's not Opening Day then the next few days," LeMahieu told reporters of his status.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 06:56 IST
Yankees INF LeMahieu might not be ready for opener

The New York Yankees continue remain unsure of the status of infielder DJ LeMahieu for Opening Day next week after the infielder returned to the team Friday following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The veteran of nine seasons says he had as many as 11 more COVID-19 tests before he was finally cleared to join his team. He did not travel across town Saturday evening as the Yankees faced the New York Mets in a tune-up game but did get in some work at Yankee Stadium with teammates.

"If it's not Opening Day then the next few days," LeMahieu told reporters of his status. The Yankees are scheduled to play MLB's first game of the 2020 season Thursday when they hit the road to face the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2019, LeMahieu batted .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs, finishing fourth in American League MVP voting. The 32-year old was also an All-Star for the third time. The Yankees were also left to figure out the situation of suspended pitcher Domingo German, who appeared to indicate on social media that he might be retiring. An Instagram post in Spanish on Saturday read, "I've left baseball. Thanks everyone."

German, who has 63 games left on an 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic abuse policy, later said he was not walking away from the game. The length of his suspension means he will not play in MLB's shortened 60-game 2020 season, however. "There hasn't been much contact with the club in terms of what's going on," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday of German.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria requires masks for Melbourne hit by COVID-19

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australias second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.Melbournians not wearing face coverings ...

UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Nikkei

The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, the Nikkei said on Sunday, a further step in a global technology and security war between the United States and China.Britain named NEC C...

Rugby-Barrett eyes return to flyhalf after mixed bag at fullback

A neck injury to Otere Black is expected to see Beauden Barrett return to his preferred flyhalf position next week, which should give him a chance to recoup lost ground to Richie Mounga in the battle for the All Blacks number 10 jersey. Bar...

Indian-American voters could make huge difference in battleground states: Top Democratic leader

The Indian-American community could be an absolute difference maker in battleground states in the November 3 presidential elections, a top Democratic leader has said. As a little over 100 days are left for the elections, both the Republican...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020