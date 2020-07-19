Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his team has confirmed.

"(Marquez) suffered a ... fracture to his right humerus," Honda said in a statement, adding that he would travel to Barcelona for surgery.

"MotoGP medical staff have confirmed there is no other serious head or thoracic trauma but (he) will remain under observation for 12 hours."