Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed. Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring his shoulder in a fall where he was catapulted off his bike before bouncing off the track and into the gravel.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:31 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed.

Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring his shoulder in a fall where he was catapulted off his bike before bouncing off the track and into the gravel. The 27-year-old Spaniard walked away from the crash with the help of track marshals but was clearly in pain after being hit by the bike and was later put in a neck brace before being taken to a medical centre for X-rays.

"(Marquez) suffered a ... fracture to his right humerus," Honda said in a statement https://motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com/report/marc-marquez-suffers-broken-right-humerus-in-jerez, adding that he would travel to Barcelona for surgery. "MotoGP medical staff have confirmed there is no other serious head or thoracic trauma but (he) will remain under observation for 12 hours."

Honda said they are looking to have Marquez operated on on Tuesday and an update on his recovery time would be given at a later date. The Spaniard is the third rider to suffer an injury this weekend after Suzuki's Alex Rins injured his shoulder in a fall in qualifying on Saturday, while LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow missed the race after injuring his back in a crash in the warm-up session on Sunday.

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Spanish Grand Prix for his first MotoGP victory. The second race of the season, the Andalusian Grand Prix, will be held at the same circuit next weekend.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping daughter in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. According to officials, the man, who runs a shop in a village in the Jewar area, had been forcing himself on hi...

Central team emphasises tracking, testing for fighting COVID-19 in Bihar

A central team, which reached here on Sunday to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, asked the states health department to focus on tracking and testing to combat the deadly virus, an official said. The state has witnessed a spike in cor...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarreled over the level of spending and what strings to attach to it. On the third day of a tense summit in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020