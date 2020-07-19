Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton takes the lead with eighth Hungarian GP win

A masterful Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in dominant style and for a record eighth time on Sunday to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas. Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull, the Dutch youngster awarded 'drive of the day' after crashing on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:23 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton takes the lead with eighth Hungarian GP win

A masterful Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in dominant style and for a record eighth time on Sunday to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull, the Dutch youngster awarded 'drive of the day' after crashing on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start. Bottas, now five points behind Hamilton after three races, finished a close third after battling back from a botched start off the front row.

Hamilton's 86th career victory, from his 90th pole position and collecting a bonus point for fastest lap, left the six-times world champion five short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins. "It was a pretty beautiful day, to be honest," said Hamilton, who had lapped all but three cars by the time he pitted for soft tyres with three laps to go and a lead of more than 26 seconds.

The Briton also equalled Schumacher's record of winning a grand prix eight times, something the Ferrari great achieved in France between 1994 and 2006. "Round one had multiple different punches that I wasn't perhaps ready for but I refocused and the last two have been fantastic," Hamilton, fourth in the opener won by Bottas, said of the season so far.

"This weekend, we've just been on point throughout so we need to try and keep this up," said the Briton, the only Black driver who again led other drivers in taking a knee before the start in support of anti-racism campaigns. Hamilton, winner of the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria the weekend before, now has three wins in a row in Hungary, with the next two races on home soil at Silverstone.

Those will also be without spectators in a season overshadowed and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. ZERO TO HERO

The day started wet and conditions were still greasy by the time the cars went out, as Verstappen discovered to his cost when he locked up and skidded into the tyre wall at turn 12. The Dutch driver was amazed by his mechanics' performance in winning their own race against the clock, giving him a car to drive from seventh place on the grid and zero to hero.

"I thought I was not going to race, so to be second is like a victory for me," he said. Bottas meanwhile rued what might have been, the Finn distracted on the grid by a cockpit light that made him move early and then stop before starting again.

"I reacted to a light on my dash that went off. I don't know what it was and I reacted to that instead of the start light," he said. "I lost many places and it made the race very difficult." Canadian Lance Stroll finished fourth for Racing Point, who are racing while subject to a protest from Renault over the legality of their Mercedes-lookalike car.

Alex Albon took fifth for Red Bull in another turn up for a team who appeared to be struggling on Saturday. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was sixth, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez seventh and Australian Daniel Ricciardo eighth for Renault.

Denmark's Kevin Magnussen was ninth for his Haas team's first point of the season but he and team mate Romain Grosjean were later summoned to stewards for an alleged use of driver aids during the formation lap. Carlos Sainz finished 10th for McLaren.

AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly was the only retirement of the race.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US states set goals to jump-start transition to electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A coalition of states is following Californias lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans, and buses in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel...

Nashik district sees rise of 416 COVID-19 cases; 7 more die

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtras Nashik district mounted by 416 to 9,491 on Sunday, an official said. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 390, he said.Wit...

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring. From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nations youth to start go...

4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; Kejriwal says not time for blame-game

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020