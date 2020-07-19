Left Menu
Yankees' German not retiring, apologizes for cryptic post

"To my teammates, the Yankees organization, and our fans, I am very sorry for the unsettling post (Friday) night," German wrote Saturday in an Instagram story. He struck out 153 and walked 39 in 143 innings. For his three-year major league career, all with the Yankees, German has a 20-11 record with a 4.52 ERA in 55 games (38 starts).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:53 IST
New York Yankees suspended right-hander Domingo German offered an apology after he posted several cryptic Instagram posts implying that he was retiring from baseball. "To my teammates, the Yankees organization, and our fans, I am very sorry for the unsettling post (Friday) night," German wrote Saturday in an Instagram story. "This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility. Not being with my teammates while they get ready for the season, knowing I have let them down, has taken a toll on me and (Friday) night I let my emotions get the best of me. Baseball is my life and I promise I'm not walking away."

German's apology comes on the heels of the 27-year-old posting a picture of himself shouting during a game. His post included Spanish words that translated as: "Some people make history on both sides, I think I did my part at Yankee Stadium if I decide not to come back, I will be very proud of my 11-year professional career. God bless everyone who has supported me." In a separate post in Spanish, German also wrote, "I've left baseball. Thanks, everyone."

German accepted an 81-game suspension late last season for a violation of Major League Baseball's policy prohibiting domestic violence. He has 63 games remaining on the punishment ahead of the 2020 season that has been abbreviated to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement between MLB and the players union in March will allow German to be eligible for all of the 2021 season. Last year, German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games (24 starts), leading the major leagues in winning percentage. He struck out 153 and walked 39 in 143 innings.

For his three-year major league career, all with the Yankees, German has a 20-11 record with a 4.52 ERA in 55 games (38 starts).

