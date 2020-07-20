Left Menu
Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, round three of the season (teams listed in championship order): - - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton's record-extending eighth Hungarian win also equalled Michael Schumacher's record eight at the French Grand Prix. The win was the Briton's career 86th, now five short of Schumacher's record. Hamilton won from pole and also set the fastest lap, taking a five-point lead in the championship. Bottas lined up on the front row but messed up the start, dropping six places before fighting back.

- RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Alex Albon 5)

Verstappen said second was like a victory after crashing his car while driving to the grid, with his mechanics winning a race against time to fix it. He made a great start from seventh and swiftly locked into second. Albon raced well from 13th. -

MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 9, Lando Norris 13) Sainz started ninth and finished 10th on the road but moved back up after Haas's Magnussen collected a post-race penalty. That kept McLaren clear of Racing Point. The Spaniard lost positions due to traffic at the pitstop, when he and Williams' Latifi also made contact. Norris lined up eighth but suffered wheelspin at the wet start.

- RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 4, Sergio Perez 7)

The team were racing under the shadow of a Renault protest, with that French team lodging another after the finish. Stroll started third, running second at the start until Verstappen went past, with Perez fourth. The Mexican dropped to seventh on the opening lap after suffering wheelspin off the grid. -

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 6, Charles Leclerc 11) The Ferraris were fifth and sixth on the grid but both cars lacked pace, with Leclerc struggling particularly on his first set of softs. Vettel lost seven seconds due to traffic at the first pitstop, dropping to eighth but he then passed Leclerc. Both were lapped by Hamilton before his final pitstop.

- RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 8, Esteban Ocon 14)

Renault took a third successive eighth place. Ricciardo started 11th and quickly gained places while Ocon dropped back to 17th before ending up where he started The team made their second formal protest of the Racing Point cars. -

ALPHATAURI (Daniil Kvyat 12, Pierre Gasly retired) Gasly was the only retirement of the race, with a gearbox issue.

- ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 15, Antonio Giovinazzi 17)

Raikkonen was out of position at the start of the race, going too long into the box and triggering a five-second time penalty for the Finn. Giovinazzi struggled on the soft tyres. -

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 10, Romain Grosjean 16) Magnussen finished ninth but dropped to 10th after a 10-second post-race penalty for being instructed to pit for a change of tyres on the formation lap. The point was still the team's first of the season.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 18, Nicholas Latifi 19)

No points for Williams despite a promising qualifying session, with Russell lining up 12th. Latifi was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release into Sainz's path from a pitstop, with the Williams suffering a puncture and further damage in getting back to the pits. The Canadian stopped five times in all.

