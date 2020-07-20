Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run but can't avoid relegation

Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division. Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row. Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-07-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 09:25 IST
Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run but can't avoid relegation

Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division. The result also ended Madrid's 10-game winning streak following the pandemic break. Zinedine Zidane's team had sealed its record 34th league title — and first in three years — on Thursday.

Madrid ended five points ahead of second-place Barcelona — 87 to 82. Barcelona closed out its campaign with a 5-0 rout of Alavés. Lionel Messi scored twice to finish with 25 goals and become the first player to clinch the league's scoring title in seven different seasons. Leganés, led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, had entered the match one point behind Celta Vigo, the first team outside the relegation zone. Celta, winless in the final seven rounds, survived despite being held 0-0 by last-place Espanyol. It will play in the top flight for a ninth straight year next season.

Espanyol and second-to-last-place Mallorca had already been relegated. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid with a header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganés equalized with Bryan Gil's goal in first-half stoppage time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again from close range in the 52nd.

Roger Assalé equalised again with a shot from inside the area in the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue. Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half. MESSI DOUBLE Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance. Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1. "We have important things to play for," Messi said. "We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever." EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh. The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares defensive; eyes on EU summit, U.S. stimulus talks

Asian shares began warily on Monday as investors eyed efforts to stitch together more fiscal stimulus in the eurozone and United States to help economies ride out the effects of a record jump in COVID-19 cases globally. MSCIs broadest index...

Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel

An Iranian accused of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Irans official IRIB news agency. Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revoluti...

Austria's Kurz voices satisfaction after night of EU summit talks

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that the EU summit discussions have been difficult but he expressed satisfaction with their progress.After a night of marathon talks, he said on Twitter Tough negotiations have just come to ...

EU leaders struggle with "mission impossible" at deadlocked recovery summit

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on mission imposs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020