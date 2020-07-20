Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Human Rights Watch report documents abuse of child athletes in Japanese sport

The Games have now been delayed a year. "For decades, children in Japan have been brutally beaten and verbally abused in the name of winning trophies and medals," Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a statement.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:01 IST
Olympics-Human Rights Watch report documents abuse of child athletes in Japanese sport
Representative image

A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse when training for the sport after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports.

The 67-page report released on Monday titled "I Was Hit So Many Times I Can't Count" looks at Japan's history of physical punishment in sport and includes first-hand accounts of athletes being punched, kicked and whipped. The report comes in the week that would have marked the start of the Tokyo Olympics had it not been for the global coronavirus pandemic. The Games have now been delayed a year.

"For decades, children in Japan have been brutally beaten and verbally abused in the name of winning trophies and medals," Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a statement. In 2013, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) promised to take steps to wipe out violence among its sports federations after an internal survey revealed more than 10% of its athletes had been victims of bullying or harassment.

They also cut funding to its judo federation at the time after coaches were found to have physically abused female athletes. HRW said, however, that not enough had been done since then and demanded organizations such as the Japan Sports Council and the JOC use the upcoming Olympics as a catalyst for change.

The JOC did not immediately respond to Reuter's requests for comment. The report was based on interviews with more than 50 current and former athletes, an online survey that drew more than 757 responses and meetings with eight Japanese sports organizations.

Of the 381 survey respondents aged 24 or younger, 19% indicated they had been hit, punched, slapped, kicked, knocked to the ground, or beaten with an object while participating in sports. These experiences occurred in at least 22 different sports, the report said. "The coach told me I was not serious enough with the running, so we were all called to the coach and I was hit in the face in front of everyone. I was bleeding, but he did not stop hitting me," the report quoted a professional athlete given the pseudonym of Daiki A. as saying.

Eighteen percent reported experiencing verbal abuse, and five reported experiencing sexual assault or harassment while participating in sport as children.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

In the Arab world's first, UAE successfully launches its spacecraft towards Mars

Emiratis brimmed with joy and pride as the UAE made history on Monday by successfully launching its spacecraft Al Amal towards Mars from a Japanese launch center, marking the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, according to media repo...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC asks UP to consider having ex-judge of top court in inquiry committee

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said i...

SC dismisses 2 PILs for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi, imposes cost

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as frivolous two PILs seeking preservation of artefacts recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya. The top court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay...

US: Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

Jana Jumpp spends eight hours a day updating a spreadsheet, not for work, but a recent hobby figuring out how many of Amazons 400,000 warehouse workers have fallen sick with the coronavirus. Amazon wont give a number, so Jumpp tracks it on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020