Cricket-England need five wickets in final session to level series

West Indies, who were set a stiff target of 312 to win the game with 85 overs remaining in the day, lost both their opening batsmen early and were reduced to 25-3 at lunch as Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ripped through the top-order. But Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood frustrated England and both hit half centuries to build a 100-run partnership before Ben Stokes struck at the stroke of tea with a short ball to have Blackwood caught behind for 55.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:38 IST
England need five wickets for victory in Monday's final session on day five of the second test in Manchester to level the series as a determined West Indies dug in to finish at 137-5 at tea. West Indies, who were set a stiff target of 312 to win the game with 85 overs remaining in the day, lost both their opening batsmen early and were reduced to 25-3 at lunch as Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ripped through the top-order.

But Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood frustrated England and both hit half centuries to build a 100-run partnership before Ben Stokes struck at the stroke of tea with a short ball to have Blackwood caught behind for 55. A minimum of 42.2 overs remain in the day with the new ball also due at the 80 overs mark.

Broad picked up three wickets, removing opener John Campbell who was caught behind in the first over while Shai Hope walked back to the pavilion after seeing a delivery seam off the pitch and strike the top of his off stump. Chris Woakes picked up the key wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite who had scored 75 in the first innings, with the opener dismissed for 12 when the ball sneaked past his defence and rapped him on the pads for a simple leg before wicket decision.

Roston Chase, who also scored a half century in the first innings, was dismissed by Broad for 6 before Brooks and Blackwood steadied the innings. Earlier, England resumed on their overnight score of 37-2 and Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium to bring up his half century in only 36 balls.

Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike. First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared at 129-3. West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester.

