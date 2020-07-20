Kartavya, Koustav finish 2nd and 3rd at International Open online blitz
India's Kartavya Anadkat and IM Koustav Chatterjee finished second and third respectively at the SS Foundation International Open Online Blitz Chess tournament. The top three players scored 8.5 points apiece and the positions were determined by better tie-break scores. Organized by the West Bengal Chess ad-hoc committee on occasion of the "International Chess Day", 213 players from seven countries (India, Serbia, Nepal, Indonesia, Armenia, Argentina, Cuba), including four Grandmasters and 11 IMs took part in this tournament.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:13 IST
India's Kartavya Anadkat and IM Koustav Chatterjee finished second and third respectively at the SS Foundation International Open Online Blitz Chess tournament. Argentine International Master Lucas Liascovich won the event. The top three players scored 8.5 points apiece and the positions were determined by better tie-break scores.
Organized by the West Bengal Chess ad-hoc committee on occasion of the "International Chess Day" , 213 players from seven countries (India, Serbia, Nepal, Indonesia, Armenia, Argentina, Cuba), including four Grandmasters and 11 IMs took part in this tournament. The tournament was played in 10 rounds under Swiss League System through the "Lichess" server, with a time control of three minutes plus two seconds increment in each move.
