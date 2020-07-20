Rockets' Westbrook to arrive in Florida on Monday

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said star point guard Russell Westbrook will arrive in Florida on Monday. Westbrook, who announced July 13 he had tested positive for the coronavirus, will quarantine in his hotel room at the Walt Disney World resort until he has negative readings on two COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart.

"He is about ready to land here pretty soon," D'Antoni told reporters. "It will give everyone a little pep in their step." D'Antoni said the former NBA Most Valuable Player is unlikely to play in the first of Houston's three scrimmages, but the Rockets are hopeful to have him back this weekend.

The Rockets resume the season on July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook, 31, averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 53 games before the season came to a halt on March 11 amid the pandemic.

The nine-time All-Star was playing in his first season with the Rockets after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. He played 11 seasons with the Thunder, highlighted by a 2016-17 campaign in which he earned NBA MVP honors after averaging a career-best 31.6 points to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. --Field Level Media