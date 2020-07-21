Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. Last week, Sills said he "absolutely expects" widespread positive tests in training camp. Players collectively posted their push for the NFL to focus on player safety, underscoring their desire to play this season, on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 02:58 IST
NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push for player safety as a priority with teams reporting to training camp. Rookies for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs began arriving at camp on Monday.

Most teams require rookies, and in some cases quarterbacks, to report days before veterans. The two-week testing window applies to the start of training camp regardless of varied reporting dates by team. Talks continue between the union and the NFL in an attempt to iron out other issues, some of which have been contentious.

If positives fall below the 5 percent threshold for players and coaches following the two-week period, testing will shift to every other day. However, if at any point the positivity rate exceeds 5 percent, daily testing would resume. "This is ongoing work," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said of the testing agreement. "There's no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine."

Sills said in June that "public health adjustments" would be needed and expected as the season gets underway. The NFL's plan is for the season to begin as scheduled on Sept. 10, with concessions being made for a shortened preseason that could include just one game per team. Last week, Sills said he "absolutely expects" widespread positive tests in training camp.

Players collectively posted their push for the NFL to focus on player safety, underscoring their desire to play this season, on Sunday. Drew Brees, J.J. Watt, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson all posted similar messages with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

"What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible," NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter posted on Twitter. "The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations." In a memo sent to teams on Saturday, the league said camps would open as scheduled. Rookies are to report on Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players are to report two days later, and all other players are to report on July 28.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber will defend its business model on Tuesday at Britains Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.In a case brought by two then Uber d...

UK public-sector workers on COVID-19 frontline to get pay rises

Almost one million public-sector workers in Britain are to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government said on Tuesday, to reflect their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has been the European country worst hit by the virus,...

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims in scaled-down hajj this year

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down hajj this year, as the country continues its battle against the surge in coron...

Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of poisoning, in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday. The police added that an inquest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020