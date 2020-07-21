Left Menu
NHL suspends Rangers' Lemieux for two games

The NHL Department of Player Safety said Lemieux would be allowed to play in the Rangers' exhibition game on July 29 against the New York Islanders in Toronto. Lemieux, 24, tallied six goals and 12 assists in 59 games during the regular season.

The NHL suspended New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux for two games on Monday for an interference infraction that happened on March 11. Lemieux will miss the first two games of the Rangers' qualifying series against the Carolina Hurricanes, scheduled for Aug. 1 and Aug. 3.

Lemieux hit Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi up high with his shoulder, causing Donskoi to leave the game. The Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss in Denver was their last game before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. The NHL Department of Player Safety said Lemieux would be allowed to play in the Rangers' exhibition game on July 29 against the New York Islanders in Toronto.

Lemieux, 24, tallied six goals and 12 assists in 59 games during the regular season. He led New York with 111 penalty minutes. --Field Level Media

