Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear
Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sunday's 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship (second-tier) club have said. Leeds, who were confirmed as champions last week, will face Charlton Athletic in their final game of the season on Wednesday.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:05 IST
Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sunday's 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship (second-tier) club have said. The 31-year-old Switzerland international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was withdrawn shortly after the half-hour mark at Pride Park and underwent scans on Monday.
Berardi made 25 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season, helping them secure a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. Leeds, who were confirmed as champions last week, will face Charlton Athletic in their final game of the season on Wednesday.
