Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes as 'Mr Incredible'

After registering a 113-run win against West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series, England skipper Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes, labelling him as "Mr Incredible".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:39 IST
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes as 'Mr Incredible'
England all-rounder Ben Stokes. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 113-run win against West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series, England skipper Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes, labelling him as "Mr Incredible". His remark came as Stokes was awarded as Man of the Match for his performance in the second Test.

"He's Mr Incredible. I suppose. He looks a bit like him, and will probably end up the same shape too. I certainly think he can keep performing at this level," ESPNCricinfo quoted Root as saying. "I think the sky's the limit for him really when you watch how he goes about things, there's no reason why he can't keep performing this consistently," he added.

For England, the second Test win was laid on Stokes' immense all-round haul of 254 runs and three wickets, including the key wicket of Jermaine Blackwood on the stroke of tea on the final day of the match. The left-handed batsman had played a knock of 176 in the first innings, while in the second, he scored a quickfire 78 not out from just 57 balls.

"To have such a complete game, and so many different gears at your disposal allows you the ability to keep getting better. But most importantly, if he continues to read situations the way he is and keeps the confidence that he's playing with at the moment, there's no reason why we can't continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week, and over the last 12 months really," Root said. With this win, England levelled the three-match series against West Indies. If the hosts manage to retain the Wisden Trophy, then the side needs to win the final Test of the series.

The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

Biden warns of foreign interference in US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections and said the best tool to stop these countries from meddling in the polls...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020