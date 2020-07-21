Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award. The 29-year-old overtook Holder in the latest rankings to become the first England player to reach the top spot since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:20 IST
Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes' match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the game's longest format, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday. Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award.

The 29-year-old overtook Holder in the latest rankings to become the first England player to reach the top spot since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His moving average of 497 rating points, the highest of any test all-rounder since South Africa great Jacques Kallis racked up 517 in April 2008, ended Holder's 18-month reign at the top.

Stokes also climbed to a career-best third position among test batsmen, behind India's Virat Kohli and Australia's top-ranked Steve Smith. Meanwhile, Stokes played down injury concerns ahead of the third test at Manchester starting on Friday, after he did not finish an over when bowling late on Monday.

"I felt very old this test match. The body started to feel really stiff," Stokes told the BBC. "I asked Broady (Stuart Broad) and he said 'Just stop'. "I had the same thing against Pakistan three or four years ago and I didn't want to take the risk. For once, I've made the sensible call and listened to my body."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologized for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physical...

Governor Tandon was like family, says MP CM Chouhan

After paying tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the late governor had won over the people of the state within his tenure and was like a family member. In the one year he s...

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020