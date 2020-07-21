Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's 2nd tier may be decided by the courts after outbreak

They said it was "the solution that best protected the health of players and the overall integrity of the competition." Among the clubs also considering legal action were Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Numancia. Elche temporarily grabbed the final spot for the promotion playoffs on Monday, but it will lose it if Fuenlabrada earns at least a draw in a rescheduled match against Deportivo, which will have only pride to play for.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:06 IST
Spain's 2nd tier may be decided by the courts after outbreak

After a small outbreak of coronavirus cases threw Spain's second division into chaos, it could be up to the courts to decide who gets promoted or relegated. Deportivo La Coruña was demoted to the third division on Monday even though it couldn't play its final-round match against Fuenlabrada because some Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the match.

Deportivo, the 2000 Spanish league champion and a two-time Copa del Rey winner, is threatening legal action to try to stay in the second tier. "It was a mistake," Deportivo president Fernando Vidal said. "It was a complete adulteration of the competition because in the last two rounds every significant match has to be played at the same time. What happened was very serious. We will do whatever is needed. I don't consider the club has been relegated." Deportivo – and several other clubs – wanted all matches to be postponed but the Spanish league, along with the Spanish soccer federation and the nation's sports council, decided to suspend only the match affected by the outbreak. They said it was "the solution that best protected the health of players and the overall integrity of the competition." Among the clubs also considering legal action were Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Numancia.

Elche temporarily grabbed the final spot for the promotion playoffs on Monday, but it will lose it if Fuenlabrada earns at least a draw in a rescheduled match against Deportivo, which will have only pride to play for. Elche said in a statement the decision to postpone only Fuenlabrada-Deportivo "directly affected the integrity of the competition and was not fair." Rayo Vallecano also was fighting for a playoff spot and depended in part on Fuenlabrada's result. Club president Raúl Martín Presa said the entire final round should be annulled.

Numancia played its match under protest because it said the fairness of the competition was not maintained. Deportivo's players released a statement on Tuesday saying they told a Spanish league official they shouldn't be playing if all matches were not cancelled.

"Everything that happened after the announcement that only our game was suspended has no validity determining the outcome of a competition that must always be decided on equal terms," the statement said. Deportivo coach Fernando Vázquez said his team's rivals benefited because they didn't have to deal with the pressure of Deportivo's result. Vázquez said it was strange that the other matches were allowed to be played considering that Fuenlabrada hosted Elche just a few days ago and maybe players were already infected by then.

The announcement of the positive cases at Fuenlabrada, based just south of Madrid, came just hours before the final round was to start. The league did not say how many players or club members tested positive. The team said no one who tested positive showed symptoms of the disease. Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus. The pandemic had been under control but some surges of new cases have been reported recently.

Vázquez said it was "a little alarming” to see an outbreak affect the league after "we were all congratulating ourselves on how well we were doing as a society." "It's a warning," he said. There was no date set for the new game between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada. The promotion playoffs, which were expected to begin on Thursday, also have been delayed.

Deportivo played only one season in the third division, in 1980-81..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. Senate report accuses China of digital authoritarianismChina is using its technological rise to develop digital authoritarianism to conduct surveillance and censor information not ju...

New IRC survey finds increases in child protection concerns due to COVID-19

A new survey issued by the International Rescue Committee IRC to staff working on the front lines of child protection services within 17 countries impacted by conflict or crisis finds that child protection concerns have increased among 55 o...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Gambling addiction spikes among South Koreas work-from-home day tradersDay traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing an...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Kanye West posts series of rambling late night tweetsRapper Kanye West posted a series of tweets late on Monday claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020