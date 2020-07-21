Left Menu
Development News Edition

London club Brentford closes in on Premier League promotion

The Bees returned from the pandemic-forced break in June and went on a roll, winning seven games in a row to move up the standings and close in on second place — the final automatic promotion spot in the Championship behind champion Leeds. "The sun is shining, it's the middle of July, we're playing football and fighting for promotion," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said late last week.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:10 IST
London club Brentford closes in on Premier League promotion

With another win at home on Wednesday, west London club Brentford could end up saying goodbye to its 116-year-old stadium and hello to the Premier League for the first time. The Bees returned from the pandemic-forced break in June and went on a roll, winning seven games in a row to move up the standings and close in on second place — the final automatic promotion spot in the Championship behind champion Leeds.

"The sun is shining, it's the middle of July, we're playing football and fighting for promotion," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said late last week. "It's pretty good." When soccer resumed in England following the three-month shutdown, Brentford played its first game at London rival Fulham and won 2-0. Six more victories followed before a 1-0 loss last weekend on a rainy Saturday in Stoke. Brentford will play its final game of the regular season at home on Wednesday against Barnsley, a match that could be its last at Griffin Park — the team's home since it was built in 1904. The club is planning to move to the 17,250-seat Brentford Community Stadium next season.

A victory for Brentford against Barnsley combined with a loss or a draw for West Bromwich Albion against Queens Park Rangers will give the Bees a spot in the Premier League for next season. It would be Brentford's first chance to play in the top division since 1947. Fourth-place Fulham still has a chance to grab that second-place spot as well. The Cottagers play at Wigan and need a win combined with a loss for West Brom and a draw or loss for Brentford.

Regardless of the outcomes, two of those three clubs will still be in the four-team playoffs for the third and final promotion spot. The teams that finish in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place all enter the playoffs, with the final at Wembley Stadium. Barnsley, however, will have plenty to play for at the other end of the standings. The team is in second-to-last place and needs a win to have any chance of avoiding relegation to the third division.

As usual since the restart, none of the matches will have any fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Of course we miss the fans," Frank said. "Football is for the fans and about the fans."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...

Karnataka MLA apologises over WhatsApp message mocking Hindu Gods

Karnataka BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani apologised on Tuesday after a WhatsApp message that allegedly mocked Hindu Gods was shared from his personal mobile number, sparking a controversy. The screenshot of the message was telecast by some local n...

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings again...

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard denied Tuesday that she fabricated injuries to show that her then-husband Johnny Depp had been violent toward her as she took to the witness box for her second day of evidence in Depps libel case against a British tabloid over a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020