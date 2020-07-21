Left Menu
RP Singh hails 'unbelievable player' Ben Stokes

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh on Tuesday said he was surprised to know that until now England cricketer Ben Stokes wasn't the number one all-rounder in Test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:15 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Also, Stokes had produced a match-winning performance against West Indies in the second Test to give England a 113-run win. Stokes' all-round performance of 254 runs and three wickets, included the key wicket of Jermaine Blackwood in the second Test.

The former Indian bowler termed Stokes as an 'unbelievable player' and said the England all-rounder is in the same league as former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis once was. "#BenStokes is simply an unbelievable player. Kallis was one such player from our generation and @benstokes38 is in the same league! Maybe even a better match winner? What do you say? It's surprising to know that until now he wasn't the No.1 all-rounder in Test!," RP Singh tweeted.

With the win second Test, England levelled the three-match series against West Indies. The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

