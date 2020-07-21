World Archery announces provisional dates, venues for world cups and world championships in 2021

The World Archery has announced provisional dates and venues for the 2021 World Cup stages and for the World Championships. The World Championships will be held in Yankton, USA from September 19 to 26, while the World Cup stages will start on April 19 in Guatamela City, the sport's global governing body announced on Monday. The other two stages of the World Cup will be held in Shanghai and Paris from May 17 to 23 and June 22 to 27 respectively.

The final is slated for September-October next year. Seasons that run in the same year as Olympic Games are traditionally shortened from four to three stages. "The final qualification tournament for Tokyo was initially scheduled to be held in Berlin in June 2020. However, following the one-year delay of the Games, it has been replaced by Paris.

"It will be held as a standalone event, immediately before the World Cup stage, on 18-21 June," World Archery said in a release. The World Archery Youth Championships will be held in Perth from October 11 to 17. The 2020 circuit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.