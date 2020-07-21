Left Menu
Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin named Hart Trophy finalists

Pearson Award, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by the members of the NHL Players' Association. Draisaitl, 24, won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games.

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin were named as the three finalists for the 2019-20 Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team" as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals or before the Stanley Cup Final, per the NHL. All three players were named as finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award last week. That award, which was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by the members of the NHL Players' Association.

Draisaitl, 24, won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games. The Oilers forward led the NHL in points per game (1.55), assists (67), power-play points (44) and average ice time among forwards (22:37). He tied Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak for first in game-winning goals (10). MacKinnon, who is also a Lady Byng finalist, led the Avalanche in goals (35) and points (93) in 69 games. The 24-year-old center finished fifth in the NHL points race, third in even-strength points (62) and fourth in power-play points (31). No other Avalanche player had more than 50 points (Cale Makar).

Panarin, 28, led all NHL players in even-strength points (71), tied for second in assists (63) and tied for third in scoring with 95 points in 69 games. Panarin's point total was 20 more than the Rangers' next leading scorer (Mika Zibanejad, 75). --Field Level Media

