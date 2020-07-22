Adebayo, Nunn bring Heat to full health

The Miami Heat returned to full health as All-Star center Bam Adebayo and rookie guard Kendrick Nunn rejoined their teammates on Tuesday near Orlando. Both players must quarantine for at least 36 hours and test negative in a pair of COVID-19 tests. The team has not said why Adebayo and Nunn were sidelined.

Miami now has the league maximum of 17 players available to play, with the team's first exhibition game slated for Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Heat will restart their regular season Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets. Adebayo averaged career highs of 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in 65 starts before the shutdown. The 23-year-old is in his third season out of Kentucky.

Nunn, 24, emerged as an unlikely scoring threat after making the Heat as an undrafted free agent. He is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game through 62 starts. "They're two great players, two great teammates, so there's not going to be a problem with fitting them back in," Heat guard Tyler Herro said recently. "They'll get right back into the swing of things. They've also been working when they were 100 percent healthy, so we're excited to get them back here. We really want to get a full team out here and be able to attack this with 100 percent."

The Heat (41-24) sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics (43-21) and two games ahead of both the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers, both 39-26. --Field Level Media