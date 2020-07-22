Left Menu
If Beverley does not return in time or needs to quarantine for an extended stretch, fellow veteran Reggie Jackson could slide into the starting lineup.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:09 IST
Reports: Cllippers' Beverley leaves bubble for family matter
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left the team to deal with an "emergency personal matter," according to an ESPN report Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Times also confirmed the report.

Beverley reportedly plans to rejoin his teammates near Orlando, but it is not guaranteed that he will be available when the Clippers restart their season July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He will need to quarantine for four days upon returning to the Walt Disney World Resort if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, and that quarantine would increase to up to 14 days if he is unable to maintain negative tests while away.

The 32-year-old guard has been a key contributor for Los Angeles, particularly on the defensive end. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 48 starts on the season. If Beverley does not return in time or needs to quarantine for an extended stretch, fellow veteran Reggie Jackson could slide into the starting lineup. Jackson appeared in nine games, including one start, with the Clippers after the Detroit Pistons bought out his contract in February.

