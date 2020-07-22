Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates Cricket Board awaiting final confirmation from BCCI to host IPL

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that they are waiting for an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:49 IST
Emirates Cricket Board awaiting final confirmation from BCCI to host IPL
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that they are waiting for an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We are awaiting final confirmation from BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India," the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement to ANI.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the UAE, the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed on Tuesday. The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had told ANI. He also said that the BCCI has applied for government permission to go ahead with the tournament and further course of action would be discussed in the IPL governing council meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ITC Infotech recognized in the Leadership Zone for Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail in Zinnov Zones RPA 2020 report

ITC Infotech is also rated among the top 5 Small Medium Service Providers for RPA services globally BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services solutions provider and a fully-owned sub...

Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck near the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday, shaking buildings, but there were no immediate reports of injuries and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center canceled an earlier warning of potentially hazardous ...

Piramal Critical Care Announces Strategic Partnership with US-based Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Facility - Medivant Healthcare

This partnership aims to provide US hospitals with some of the much needed single-dose injectable drugs that have fallen into dangerous shortage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- Piramal Critical Car...

STARMUS Returns: The world-renowned festival supported by Stephen Hawking, Brian May and Alexei Leonov announces a landmark event dedicated to Mars in 2021 for STARMUS VI. Armenia to host

Armenia will showcase the worlds great scientific minds and Rockstar talent in celebration of Mars exploration YEREVAN, Armenia, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- STARMUS, one of the world-scale science and art festivals will take place in Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020