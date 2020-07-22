Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa ropes in Spanish striker Angulo

The experienced striker has spent the past four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, winning the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season thanks to his 24 strikes, a media release from the Goan club said. The Bilbao native scored 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:59 IST
FC Goa ropes in Spanish striker Angulo

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year stint. The experienced striker has spent the past four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, winning the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season thanks to his 24 strikes, a media release from the Goan club said.

The Bilbao native scored 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland. "I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest," Angulo said. "What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football." Starting off his career with Athletic Bilbao, the 36-year-old has gone on to play for clubs like Numancia, Gimnastic de Tarragona and Real Union in Spain. Outside his home country, he has played for French side AS Cannes before spending his time in Greece and Cyprus. A move to Poland materialised in 2016, the release stated.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging provisions of CGST Act

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the central government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Central Goods and Service Tax CGST Act, 2017, that provides for power of arrest any person alleged to have committed an offence ...

Romania's coronavirus spike exceeds 1,000 new daily cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 1,030 new cases in the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday, as the World Health Organization sounded the alarm over spikes in southern Europe and the Balkans.Roman...

Forgive or forget ? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide.Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber ...

Soccer-Man Utd should recall Henderson to help De Gea, says Berbatov

Manchester United need to bring back in-form keeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United to help regular starter David de Gea rediscover his talent, according to their former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Spaniard has come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020