Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday. "If current situation continues, we couldn't," Mori replied, speaking in Japanese. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021 — a year from Thursday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:11 IST
Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key.

"If this kind of situation (with COVID-19) continues, is it possible to hold the games?" Mori was asked by NHK. "If the current situation continues, we couldn't," Mori replied, speaking in Japanese.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, a year from Thursday. A small, 15-minute ceremony without fans is scheduled for Thursday at the new national stadium to mark the date. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have repeatedly expressed confidence the games will take place, though they have offered few details on how they can happen in the middle of a pandemic.

The IOC and organizers have also said the Olympics will not be postponed again and would be canceled. "It would be too much for us to answer each of these hypothetical questions," Mori said. "I don't think this situation will last for another year." Researchers have said a vaccine could be six-to-nine months away, which Mori said was the key. Some, however, question if young athletes should be a priority and if all would agree to be vaccinated.

"Whether the Olympics can be done or not is about whether humanity can beat the coronavirus," Mori said. "Specifically, to develop a vaccine or drug is the first point." Organizers and the IOC say they want to simplify the games to help reduce the soaring costs. But officials cannot say now if fans will be permitted next year, or if athletes will face quarantines. They say few details will be available until the fall. Plans call for the full contingent of 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes to be competing at 42 venues.

About 1,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to the coronavirus. Tokyo has seen a rising number of daily cases in the last few weeks, which reached a high of almost 300 last week. But the numbers are relatively modest for a metropolitan area of 14 million.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED registers ECIR in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. Earlier, sour...

INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Incs rapid rise to become the worlds most valuable carmaker could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.Teslas a...

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020