NL Central preview: Cardinals' rotation takes form, Reds rise

National League Central (teams listed in predicted order of finish)

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2020 outlook: There were not a lot of roster changes in St. Louis. The Cardinals grasp that it could be hard to replace the contributions of OF Marcell Ozuna (free agent) and RHP Jordan Hicks (Tommy John surgery/opt out), but the Cardinals always find a way thanks to a strong farm system. The top of the order - Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong - will be key.

New faces: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP Matthew Liberatore Key subtractions: OF Marcell Ozuna, RF Jose Martinez, RHP Dominic Leone

FLM predicts: The Cardinals have the experience and talent to win another division, but there is too much talent around the NL to get very far in the postseason. Jack Flaherty will lead the way in the rotation and Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright will have to follow. CINCINNATI REDS

2020 outlook: The sexy pick to win the division, at the very least the Reds will be a fun team to watch. The Reds have the offense, in a home-run park, to get the job done and when Aristides Aquino returns to the big leagues, his homer potential will create even more excitement. New faces: 2B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Castellanos, OF Shogo Akiyama, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Pedro Strop

Key subtractions: SS Jose Iglesias, 2B Jose Peraza, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Kevin Gausman, OF Scott Schebler, INF/OF Derek Dietrich FLM predicts: A move from fourth place in 2019 to first in 2020 is a lot to ask but it is possible, especially in a 60-game season. Look for the Reds to make the playoffs at least as a wild-card team. A run of six-consecutive losing seasons figures to come to an end behind starters Gray, Castillo and Bauer.

CHICAGO CUBS 2020 outlook: There is too much talent here for mediocrity, but it still looks like the Cubs will be hard pressed to find their 2016 mojo. Just as former manager Joe Maddon was perfect for a young Cubs team, new manager David Ross appears to be just what is needed for a group that is mostly veteran now.

New faces: RHP Casey Sadler, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Dan Winkler, RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Jeremy Jeffress, OF Steven Souza Jr., C Josh Phegley, INF Hernán Pérez Key subtractions: 2B/SS Addison Russell, LHP Cole Hamels, INF/OF Ben Zobrist, RHP Pedro Strop, OF Nicholas Castellanos, LHP Derek Holland, C Jonathan Lucroy, RHP Steve Cishek, RHP David Phelps, RHP Brandon Morrow

FLM predicts: A shorter season is just what an aging starting staff could use so the Cubs are in play to make a run in 2020. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo will lead the offense despite recent shoulder and back issues respectively. MILWAUKEE BREWERS

2020 outlook: The Brewers made a 2019 playoff push without Christian Yelich (knee), but make no mistake, they are far better with the MVP candidate who is healthy. Replacing Yasmani Grandal, both behind and at the plate, will be harder than expected, even with Omar Narvaez. New faces: OF Avisaíl García, INF Ryon Healy, INF-OF Brock Holt, 1B Logan Morrison, C Narvaez, 1B Justin Smoak, INF Eric Sogard, SS Luis Urias, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Josh Lindblom, RHP David Phelps

Key subtractions: C Grandal, INF Mike Moustakas, 1B Eric Thames, RF Trent Grisham, INF Travis Shaw, LHP Gio González, RHP Jordan Lyles, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Jimmy Nelson FLM predicts: If Yelich needs time to return to peak form, and youngster Keston Hiura fails to take another step forward, the Brewers could stumble. A rotation void of ace-like arms needs to get the ball, and the lead, to elite left-handed reliever Josh Hader.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES 2020 outlook: New manager Derek Shelton has his hands full here with an organization trying to work its way through a rebuild. The Pirates youth will get to show itself behind SS Kevin Newman and LF Bryan Reynolds.

New faces: C Luke Maile, 1B Will Craig, SS JT Riddle, LHP Derek Holland, LHP Robbie Erlin, C John Ryan Murphy Key subtractions: CF Starling Marte, LHP Felipe Vazquez, C Elias Diaz, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Dario Agrazal

FLM predicts: There is no avoiding last place but the unpredictably of the 60-game season does offer some hope. When last seen, the Pirates were in the midst of a second-half collapse so if anything was learned from it, it will have to show early. --Field Level Media