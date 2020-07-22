NFL notebook: Vikings sign Jefferson, Ravens ink Queen

A pair of first-round draft picks from LSU agreed to NFL rookie deals Wednesday as wide receiver Justin Jefferson came to terms with the Minnesota Vikings and linebacker Patrick Queen did likewise with the Baltimore Ravens. Jefferson, the No. 22 overall selection in April's draft, agreed to a four-year, $13.123 deal, with a $7.104 million signing bonus. Selected as the replacement for departed wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Jefferson caught 111 passes as a junior at LSU in 2019 for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Queen, the No. 28 overall pick, was the defensive MVP of LSU's College Football Playoff national championship game. He had 85 total tackles in 15 games as a junior with the Tigers, with three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. No terms of his deal were reported. --Field Level Media