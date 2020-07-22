White Sox lead longshots getting bettors' attention

Left Menu
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the overwhelming betting favorites to win their leagues as the 60-game regular season gets underway.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the overwhelming betting favorites to win their leagues as the 60-game regular season gets underway. The Dodgers are +175 to win the National League and the Yankees have the same odds to win the American League at BetRivers.com and PlaySugarhouse.com, but that's not where the early action is.

The longshot Chicago White Sox (+1500 AL winner) have received 46 percent of the total bets, compared to just 11 percent for the Yankees. And the Atlanta Braves (+1300 World Series winner) have received the most total bets for the Fall Classic with 16 percent. Opening Day is Thursday with the Yankees (-141) at the Washington Nationals (+123) at 7:05 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants (+250) at the Dodgers (-295) at 10:05 p.m. ET.

