Baseball-Betts agrees to 12-year, $365M deal with Dodgers

Outfielder Mookie Betts and Los Angeles have agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension that will see the 27-year-old slugger in Dodger blue for the remainder of his career. The terms of the deal were first reported by ESPN.

Betts, who won the American League MVP award and a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, joined the Dodgers in a blockbuster trade in February. The contract extension locks the 27-year-old Tennessee native up through the 2032 season and means he will not be part of the free agent class next off season.

"It's obviously a special day. It's what I've been working for my whole life," Betts told reporters. "This is the day we've been dreaming about and for it to come true is definitely a blessing," he said.

"I'm super happy to be part of this organization for the rest of my career." Last season, Betts hit .295 (176-for-597) with 29 homers and 80 RBI in 150 games while finishing first in the AL amongst right fielders in defensive runs saved (20).

Betts will make his Dodger debut on Thursday when the team welcomes the San Francisco Giants in the season opener, which was postponed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.