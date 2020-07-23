Bol Bol gives Nuggets one of NBA's tallest lineups

Left Menu
The Denver Nuggets fielded one of the NBA's tallest starting lineups ever for their Wednesday exhibition game, featuring three centers -- including Bol Bol on the wing and Nikola Jokic at point guard. The Nuggets' starting lineup: 7-foot "point guard" Jokic, 6-8 shooting guard Jerami Grant, 7-2 forward Bol, 6-7 forward Paul Millsap and 6-11 center Mason Plumlee.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 04:32 IST
The Denver Nuggets fielded one of the NBA's tallest starting lineups ever for their Wednesday exhibition game, featuring three centers -- including Bol Bol on the wing and Nikola Jokic at point guard. According to Yahoo Sports, the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Washington Wizards at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble averaged 6-feet-10.4. The unofficial regular-season record is held by the Dallas Mavericks, 6-10.8, in a May 1999 game.

The Nuggets were forced into the odd lineup because their backcourt was depleted without Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton, who were all unable to suit up for the game. The Nuggets' starting lineup: 7-foot "point guard" Jokic, 6-8 shooting guard Jerami Grant, 7-2 forward Bol, 6-7 forward Paul Millsap and 6-11 center Mason Plumlee. Bol even connected for a 3-pointer.

The Nuggets' lineup nearly matched the 1998-99 Mavericks, who started Hubert Davis (6-5), Michael Finley (6-7), Dirk Nowitzki (7 feet), Chris Anstey (7 feet) and Shawn Bradley (7-6) in a 110-100 road loss to the Seattle SuperSonics. --Field Level Media

