Angels CF Trout says he will play in 2020

Trout said he was pleased with current health and safety protocols taken by the team during workouts at Angel Stadium and with the safety being taken around the league. The eight-time All-Star, three-time MVP and 2012 Rookie of the Year is coming off a 2019 season in which be batted .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs. He led baseball with a .438 on-base percentage and topped the American League with a .645 slugging percentage, which gave him a 1.083 OPS.

Updated: 23-07-2020 04:39 IST
After he originally was on the fence about returning to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout announced Wednesday he will indeed play in 2020, with his team's opener just two days away. Trout, 28, had some trepidation about playing and subjecting his family to potential health issues since his wife, Jessica, is pregnant with the couple's first child, a boy. Early this month, Trout said he would have to decide "what's right for my family."

With some time to be with his teammates while preparing for the season, Trout apparently saw enough to make him about with starting the season on time. "I'm playing," Trout told reporters Wednesday. "Everything's been great so far."

With the birth of his child expected in August, Trout said he would depart the team for a short stretch but isn't sure about protocols he will have to take in order to return to the field. Trout said he was pleased with current health and safety protocols taken by the team during workouts at Angel Stadium and with the safety being taken around the league.

The eight-time All-Star, three-time MVP and 2012 Rookie of the Year is coming off a 2019 season in which be batted .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs. He led baseball with a .438 on-base percentage and topped the American League with a .645 slugging percentage, which gave him a 1.083 OPS. He is a career .305 hitter over nine seasons and 1,199 games, amassing 285 home runs, 752 RBIs and 200 stolen bases.

The Angels open their season on the road Friday against the Oakland Athletics. --Field Level Media

