Manchester United draw against West Ham at Old Trafford

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham in their penultimate league game on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Manchester | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:58 IST
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. (Photo/Manchester United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham in their penultimate league game on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Reds were shocked by a first-half penalty for David Moyes side converted by Michail Antonio but Mason Greenwood answered in the second half.

After the disappointment of the FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley on Sunday, the Reds quickly got into a more positive Premier League mode against the Hammers. Moyes employed defensive tactics early on but still Anthony Martial and Greenwood both posted warnings of intent in the opening three minutes. Both their efforts were saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Martial had another go at breaking the deadlock but his powerful effort in the 18th-minute was always rising. In the 51st minute, Greenwood and Martial linked up brilliantly to steer themselves through a previously solid Hammers back wall. Greenwood finished the move off superbly to drill in his 17th goal of the campaign to mark his 50th senior appearance for the Reds in emphatic fashion.

Thereafter, apart from Pogba's shot over the bar, United couldn't build a lead and it allowed West Ham to recover and it needed a top save from De Gea in the 62nd-minute, aided by a Williams partial block, to deny Jarrod Bowen from putting the Londoners back in front. The 1-1 draw means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side must avoid defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City to secure the Champions League spot for next season.

United are a point ahead of Brendan Rodgers' side who need the win now to snatch the lucrative berth from the Reds. United will now take on Leicester City in their last game of the season at King Power Stadium on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

