Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZC will issue NOCs to all IPL-bound Black Caps but players have to do "due diligence" themselves

However, the due diligence is something for the respective players to shoulder - although we are happy to pass on as much info as we can to assist in these matters," Boock added. Recently, New Zealand skipper Williamson, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, spoke about wanting to know more about the safety protocols that will be employed considering that the event is likely to be shifted to the UAE, which has a lesser COVID-19 case load than India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:14 IST
NZC will issue NOCs to all IPL-bound Black Caps but players have to do "due diligence" themselves

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all its six internationals set to compete in the IPL but said the "due diligence" on health safety protocols will have to be done by the players themselves. The six New Zealand players who are set to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

"Regarding the IPL, NZC will be issuing NOCs to the relevant players and it's up to them to decide," NZC spokesperson Richard Boock told PTI via email. The IPL is likely to be held from September-end till November, a window thrown open by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the NZC will be updating its players about the health safety protocols and latest COVID-19 related developments, the onus will be on the six individuals to do due diligence. "Well, yes, the issuing of NOCs is considered on a case-by-case basis and it's rare that they are ever refused. However, the due diligence is something for the respective players to shoulder - although we are happy to pass on as much info as we can to assist in these matters," Boock added.

Recently, New Zealand skipper Williamson, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, spoke about wanting to know more about the safety protocols that will be employed considering that the event is likely to be shifted to the UAE, which has a lesser COVID-19 case load than India. The COVID-19 cases in India have now crossed the 12 lakh mark with over 28,000 deaths. Asked about NZC's stand on the issue, Boock said that it's not their cricket board's domain. "NZC doesn't have an opinion on the IPL being staged in the UAE. It's not within our remit," Boock made it clear.

In the support staff group, former New Zealand players who are in IPL franchises roster are Stephen Fleming (head coach CSK), Shane Bond (bowling coach MI), and Mike Hesson (RCB head coach) among others. Danny Morrison and Simon Doull are in the commentary panel. New Zealand A's tour of India cancelled: Boock also confirmed that New Zealand A team's tour of India has been cancelled. PTI had earlier reported that the tour scheduled in August was unlikely to go through due to the surge of cases in India. "My information is that the A tour of India will not be happening. It was decision taken by mutual agreement between both the boards," Boock said.

While the Indian men's team;s itinerary is in place with away series in Australia and home series against England, the next group -- India A -- will be in a quandary as at least four assignments (home and away) during the season might be cancelled or postponed..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

After national capital, Indias second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday. We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a tria...

10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrike by foreign forces in Kandahar

Ten Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistans southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.In last nights attack, foreign forces provided air supp...

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomized controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they didnt behave, Si Ouey would come eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020