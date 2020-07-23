Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amir tests negative for COVID-19 again, cleared to join side in England

"The PCB will now be making arrangements to send Amir and masseur, Muhammad Imran to England as soon as possible so that they can join the training camp in Derbyshire," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release. Amir, 28, left many people disappointed including the national team's head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq when he announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket last year.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:06 IST
Amir tests negative for COVID-19 again, cleared to join side in England

Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir was on Thursday cleared to join the national side in England after his second test also returned negative for coronavirus. Amir plays only the shorter formats. "The PCB will now be making arrangements to send Amir and masseur, Muhammad Imran to England as soon as possible so that they can join the training camp in Derbyshire," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release.

Amir, 28, left many people disappointed including the national team's head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq when he announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket last year. Former players are of the opinion that if Amir is available and fit, then he should also be considered for the Test series against England.

"He is a very experienced bowler and has done well in English conditions. I think if he is available and willing, he can be considered to play the Test matches which are very important for Pakistan," Rashid Latif said. Amir in a recent interview had said that he had made a mistake playing all three formats after his comeback after a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

"I should have first played one or two formats and checked to see how my body is doing and whether I could take the strain. I erred in playing immediately in all three formats and it led to injury and fitness problems. "At least now I am confident that I can now carry on playing for another four to six years if I take care of myself," he had said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World's First DMIT Scanning App Launched By Brainwonders

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The latest DMIT by Brainwonders App proves again why Brainwonders reigns in the DMIT industry. Brainwonders has now established itself as the pioneer of DMIT and educational counselling. The journey of Brai...

Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday, and closed nearly 77 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. During the day, the stock touched its highes...

CPD launches Israeli disinfectant technology in India

Health-tech firm CPD India on Thursday said it has launched disinfectant solution developed by Israels nano-technology coatings manufacturer Nano Z Coating to provide safety from highly contagious COVID-19 virus. This technology is being ef...

Justice system should show no mercy for culprits of GBV: Commission

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE says the justice system should show no mercy for any person who commits gender-based violence GBV.This comes after the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21-year-old daughter in Dzana St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020