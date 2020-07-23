Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Two more ICC qualifying events postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:08 IST
COVID-19: Two more ICC qualifying events postponed
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 series due to be hosted in Namibia in September - which forms part of the qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 - involving Namibia, Papua New Guinea and the United States has been postponed.

In addition, the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 in Africa has been postponed. It was due to take place in Tanzania between 7 and 14 August with Botswana , Kenya , Mozambique , Rwanda , Sierra Leone and Tanzania all competing. "As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone both events," ICC said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, ICC had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup due to the deadly virus. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said that global health concerns and ongoing international travel restrictions were the reasons behind the postponement of these two qualifying events.

"With ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying events. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community," ICC's official website quoted Tetley as saying. "We will now work with hosts and participating Members to find a window where cricket can be safely and practically rescheduled. With this week's IBC Board decision to hold the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October and November of 2023, we now have been given additional time to work to reschedule the Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 postponed matches and enable us to preserve the integrity of the qualification process allowing it to take place on the field of play," he added.

ICC said that the remaining U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 event in Asia scheduled between 1 and 9 December due to be hosted in Thailand is being monitored and kept under review. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, Indias coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total nu...

Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are unit...

Thailand claims breakthrough in Japanese tourist murder case

Improved DNA testing has shed new light on the unsolved murder of a female Japanese tourist 13 years ago, suggesting a link to a male of East Asian heritage, Thai officials said Thursday. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the Departme...

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi Arabias 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.The king, who has ruled the worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020