Reports: WR Lamb agrees to terms with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a four-year deal worth $14.01 million, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Like all first-round picks, Lamb's deal has a fifth-year team option.

Lamb, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the first wide receiver selected by the Cowboys in the first round since Dez Bryant in 2010. The All-American caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with Oklahoma, adding another touchdown rushing. Lamb recorded 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Sooners. His touchdown receptions rank second in program history, the yardage is third and the receptions are sixth.

