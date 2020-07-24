Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tokyo marks one year to go until Olympics... again

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who is battling back from leukaemia, provided a glimmer of hope for embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers during a sombre yet poignant ceremony to mark one year to go until the rearranged Games on Thursday. The Olympics were due to begin on Friday with an extravagant opening ceremony in the National Stadium but the Games have instead been delayed until July 23, 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tyson to return to ring for exhibition against Roy Jones Jr

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will make a much anticipated return to the ring when he faces four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sept. 12, Triller, the virtual social media and music platform, said on Thursday. The eight-round fight will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on Triller, which has also obtained streaming rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage leading up to the bout. Nationals' Soto to miss season opener after positive COVID-19 test

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the World Series champions' season opener against the New York Yankees later on Thursday, the team said. The 21-year-old slugger was asymptomatic and none of his team mates have been ruled ineligible for the game following contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo said, according to ESPN. Report: NFL owners want cap resolution soon

NFL owners want to finalize an agreement with the NFL Players Association by Sunday regarding the expected revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect the salary cap, NFL Network reported Thursday. Per the report, the owners would like a deal before the full rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to start strength and conditioning work. Without a deal by Sunday, the league could push back in-person workouts. Brady reports to Buccaneers for COVID testing

Tom Brady checked in for his 21st NFL training camp on Thursday morning and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The visit was brief, however, and included Brady masking up and walking through a one-way COVID-19 testing trailer parked outside of the team facility. Johnson withdraws from 3M Open due to back injury

World number four Dustin Johnson withdrew from the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota with a back injury after struggled badly during his first round on Thursday. Johnson, who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament last week after two rounds of 80, shot a seven-over-par 78 at TPC Twin Cities. Trump plays catch with pitcher Mariano Rivera to mark baseball opening

President Donald Trump tossed baseballs with Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on Thursday to mark the opening of the pro baseball season, which was delayed by the coronavirus. "You had a pitch that broke a lot of bats," Trump told the retired New York Yankees relief pitcher after they had thrown several balls while a number of Little League youth baseball players observed and played catch. NFL: D.C. adopts new name - 'Washington Football Team' - for now

The NFL's Washington franchise will be known as the "Washington Football Team" through the 2020 season, the club said on Thursday, as it chooses a new name and logo. The franchise announced earlier this month that it would drop the team name "Redskins," widely perceived to be a slur against Native Americans, from its name after 87 years amid a widespread reckoning over racism in the United States. USOPC launches fund for athletes facing COVID-19 hardship

United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced a new fund on Thursday to support athletes facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Olympics were due to begin in Japan on Friday but the Games have instead been delayed until July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic that has globally infected more than 15 million people and claimed more than 600,000 lives. Baseball: Fox to bring the noise with 'virtual fans' as sport adjusts to new normal

When the Major League Baseball season gets underway on Saturday, players will be met by an eerie silence from empty stands at ballparks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans at home can expect to see a boisterous full house on their television screens. Fox Sports said on Thursday that "virtual fans" will pack the stands on its broadcast of the games in an attempt to recreate the traditional atmosphere at ballparks, with thousands of virtual avatars who cheer or boo at the push of a button.