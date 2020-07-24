Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB announces 16-team playoff format for 2020

The current 10-team postseason was implemented in 2012, when a second wild card was added in both leagues. Additional playoff games this year could help the owners and players recoup some of the losses incurred from playing 102 fewer regular-season games.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 06:41 IST
MLB announces 16-team playoff format for 2020

Baseball's postseason field will grow by 60 percent this year after the teams and the players union approved a 16-team playoff format for the 2020 season on Thursday. Eight best-of-three "wild-card series" will open the playoffs, with the higher seed hosting all three games in each series. The additional round of games will all air on ESPN or TBS.

The extra playoff action will follow a regular season that has been shortened from 162 games to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening Day, which had been scheduled for March 26, took place Thursday -- a 17-week delay. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, "We are excited to announce the expansion of the 2020 Postseason. This season will be a sprint to a new format that will allow more fans to experience playoff baseball. We look forward to a memorable Postseason concluding a year like no other and appreciate the continued partnership and enthusiasm of ESPN and TBS."

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark added in a statement, "The opportunity to add playoff games in this already-abbreviated season makes sense for fans, the league and Players. We hope it will result in highly competitive pennant races as well as exciting additional playoff games to the benefit of the industry and all involved heading into next year." According to multiple media reports, the top two finishers in each of baseball's six divisions reportedly would qualify for the postseason, with the seventh and eighth teams in each league earning wild cards based on their records.

ESPN reported that player and family housing as well as access to the stadium were issues for the players that were apparently resolved in conjunction with the latest agreement. The current 10-team postseason was implemented in 2012, when a second wild card was added in both leagues.

Additional playoff games this year could help the owners and players recoup some of the losses incurred from playing 102 fewer regular-season games. In addition, teams will play some if not all of their games behind closed doors, cutting off the game-day income derived from tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise sales. When the clubs and the MLBPA engaged in contentious talks over the length of the delayed season, MLB had proposed a 16-team playoff field for this year. However, that item was eliminated when Manfred ultimately imposed the 60-game slate for each team.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent South Sudan critic says government sent hit squad for him; Juba denies

A prominent South Sudanese economist fled to the United States on Thursday and accused South Sudans President Salva Kiir of ordering a hit squad to kill or kidnap him in Kenya, an allegation immediately denied by the Juba government.Peter B...

Baseball-Nationals, Yankees protest racial inequality at season opener

Every member of the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took a knee to protest racial inequality prior to the playing of the U.S. national anthem on Thursday at the first game of the Major League Baseball season in the nations capital...

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a 305 million stalking horse purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 store...

Bumgarner, now in Arizona, opens with familiar foe in SD

Two teams entering the season believing a delayed start and shortened regular season bolster their playoff hopes open the 2020 season Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego in what is being billed as a Cowboy Shootout. Starting for the Ari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020