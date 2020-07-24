MLB announces 16-team playoff format for 2020

Baseball's postseason field will grow by 60 percent this year after the teams and the players union approved a 16-team playoff format for the 2020 season on Thursday. Eight best-of-three "wild-card series" will open the playoffs, with the higher seed hosting all three games in each series. The additional round of games will all air on ESPN or TBS.

The extra playoff action will follow a regular season that has been shortened from 162 games to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening Day, which had been scheduled for March 26, took place Thursday -- a 17-week delay. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, "We are excited to announce the expansion of the 2020 Postseason. This season will be a sprint to a new format that will allow more fans to experience playoff baseball. We look forward to a memorable Postseason concluding a year like no other and appreciate the continued partnership and enthusiasm of ESPN and TBS."

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark added in a statement, "The opportunity to add playoff games in this already-abbreviated season makes sense for fans, the league and Players. We hope it will result in highly competitive pennant races as well as exciting additional playoff games to the benefit of the industry and all involved heading into next year." According to multiple media reports, the top two finishers in each of baseball's six divisions reportedly would qualify for the postseason, with the seventh and eighth teams in each league earning wild cards based on their records.

ESPN reported that player and family housing as well as access to the stadium were issues for the players that were apparently resolved in conjunction with the latest agreement. The current 10-team postseason was implemented in 2012, when a second wild card was added in both leagues.

Additional playoff games this year could help the owners and players recoup some of the losses incurred from playing 102 fewer regular-season games. In addition, teams will play some if not all of their games behind closed doors, cutting off the game-day income derived from tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise sales. When the clubs and the MLBPA engaged in contentious talks over the length of the delayed season, MLB had proposed a 16-team playoff field for this year. However, that item was eliminated when Manfred ultimately imposed the 60-game slate for each team.

--Field Level Media