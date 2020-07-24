Vivian Richards 'honoured' to have West Indies-England series named after him and Ian Botham

Former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards on Friday said that he was 'honoured' to have a historic series named after him and former England cricketer Ian Botham. The ongoing third Test between the England and West Indies will be the last time the teams compete for the Wisden Trophy, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have announced.

In its place, the new Richards-Botham Trophy will now be designed when the teams next meet in a Test series. The title honours Sir Vivian Richards, one of cricket's greatest batsmen who scored more than 8,500 runs in a 121-Test career, and Sir Ian Botham, the legendary all-rounder who scored more than 5,000 runs and took 383 wickets in 102 Tests.

The West Indies legend Richards expressed delight and said that this reward is because of the undying passion he has towards the game of cricket. "Honoured to have such a historic series named after me & Ian. I believe it's the reward for the undying passion towards the game and the unaltered relationship through the years. Blessed!," Richards tweeted.

The Wisden Trophy, first introduced in 1963 to commemorate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, will now be retired and will be displayed at the MCC Museum at Lord's where it has traditionally been kept. (ANI)