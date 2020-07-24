Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zanardi back in intensive care as condition becomes unstable

Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was moved back into intensive care on Friday, three days after being transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:41 IST
Zanardi back in intensive care as condition becomes unstable

Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was moved back into intensive care on Friday, three days after being transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center. Zanardi was moved from a hospital in Siena to the Villa Beretta rehab center in Costa Masnaga on Tuesday, a month after getting seriously injured in a handbike crash.

But the hospital which runs the center said Zanardi has been transferred to the intensive care unit at the San Raffaelle hospital in Milan after his condition became unstable. Zanardi underwent three delicate surgeries at the Siena hospital to stabilize him and reconstruct his severely damaged face after crashing into an oncoming truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19 during a relay event.

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, had been on a ventilator in a medically induced coma since the crash. Zanardi suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...

Israel’s Alternate PM says strong ties with India to contribute in combating COVID-19

Emphasising on the excellent defence cooperation with India and shared aspirations for stability and calm, Israels Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Benny Gantz on Friday expressed hope that the strong bilateral ties will als...

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.38 pc; recovery rate rises to 63.34 pc

For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020