Been draining season but got 'enough energy' for Leicester City clash: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that although it has been a draining season, the club has got "enough energy" to compete against Leicester City. Manchester United sit on the third position on the Premier League table, a point ahead of the fifth-placed Leicester City. A draw at the King Power Stadium will be enough for Solskjaer's men to secure Champions League qualification for 2020/21.

"Confidence levels are high because we've given ourselves a great chance of going into the last game. And you'd expect when the last game of the season is in front of you, you'd expect any team to have some bruises, aches and tiredness," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. "It's natural in any player. Even though this season has been different, it still has been a draining season one for everyone, but we've got enough energy for 90 minutes," he added.

Impressed with the club's performance, Solskjaer said it was a "great effort" by everyone. "Having been so far behind when we started again, we had to go for it and we had to go for goals and points. It's been a great effort by everyone getting to this position and now it's just a game to go," Solskjaer said.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City on July 26. (ANI)