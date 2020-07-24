Motor racing-Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan
Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:10 IST
Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries. The 53-year-old underwent three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital after being placed in an induced coma following the June 19 accident while taking part in a road race on a handbike.
He was moved last Tuesday to the Villa Beretta centre in northern Italy, but they issued a statement on Friday saying his condition was unstable and they were arranging a transfer to Milan's San Raffaele hospital. The San Raffaele press office said Zanardi had yet to arrive.
A double Champ Car champion in the United States, Zanardi had to have both of his legs amputated above the knee following a horrific crash in a race in Germany in September 2001. He recovered to return to the track in touring cars before later taking up paracycling and winning four Paralympic gold medals.
