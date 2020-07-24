Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI committee submits report of NSNIS Patiala inquiry, recommends corrective measures

The inquiry committee instituted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) into the alleged breach of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at NSNIS Patiala has recommended corrective measures after completing its inquiry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:57 IST
SAI committee submits report of NSNIS Patiala inquiry, recommends corrective measures
Sports Authority of India . Image Credit: ANI

The inquiry committee instituted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) into the alleged breach of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at NSNIS Patiala has recommended corrective measures after completing its inquiry. Three boxers had allegedly breached SOP at NSNIS Patiala. The inquiry committee headed by Rohit Bharadwaj, Secretary, SAI, has submitted the final report of the inquiry.

The inquiry committee found deviations in the implementation of SAI's SOP by the local administration of NSNIS Patiala. Hence, corrective measures have been recommended to ensure that guidelines of the SOP are strictly followed in all SAI centres where elite athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics are training. As per the recommendations, it has been decided that there will be strict implementation of quarantine norms of the state government, SOP and guidelines otherwise issued, without exception. Also, an education programme for athlete and coaches about quarantine norms, SOP be undertaken during the time of entry into the centre, upon completion of quarantine and conduct of regular awareness programmes for all stakeholders.

The nomination of a dedicated officer to supervise the camps has also been decided. All information and decisions regarding SOP to flow to coaches and athletes through this officer, to ensure clarity. It has also been decided that a weekly review will be held with members of the COVID-19 task force and Hygiene Officer of every centre, beginning with NSNIS Patiala and NCOE Bangalore, on an immediate basis.

During the inquiry, the boxers admitted that they have breached the quarantine protocol. The inquiry has found that it was not an intentional breach, but lack of awareness on the part of the boxers about the quarantine rules that they were required to follow. Being unusual circumstances where all quarantine and SOP rules are new to athletes, it has been decided that they will resume training at the camp.

Boxing, weightlifting and athletics training of Olympic-bound athletes is underway in NSNIS Patiala. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all 12 teams at a single site. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, league staff and the players union worked together on a plan to tip off the leagues 24th season at a single sit...

Nurses dealing with non-COVID patients cannot be covered under Centre's insurance scheme: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said nurses not dealing with COVID-19 patients cannot be included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provides for a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline health workers, as doing so might affec...

Cong sharpens attack on Gajendra Shekhawat, demands his resignation as Union minister

Stepping up its attack on Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Congress Friday demanded his resignation as a Union minister, a day after a Jaipur court asked the Rajasthan Police to probe a complaint alleging his involvement in a credit society sc...

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate.The order to cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020