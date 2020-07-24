Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCA holds AGM, passes audited accounts

The authorities did not permit for gatherings," a media release issued here on Friday said. "The Apex council resolved to hold on-line AGM and facilitated members to send vote by postal ballot. The strong resolve of BCA president Pranav Amin and the apex council gave a stunning victory for the newly elected body of October 2019," it said.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:02 IST
BCA holds AGM, passes audited accounts

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has conducted its 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM), in which the members approved the audited accounts for four financial years. "BCA members approved the audited accounts for FY 15-16, 16-17, 17-18,18-19. In the 79th AGM dated July 23. The AGM faced many hurdles owing to COVID 19 challenges. The authorities did not permit for gatherings," a media release issued here on Friday said.

"The Apex council resolved to hold on-line AGM and facilitated members to send vote by postal ballot. The members accepted the proposal and almost 51 percent voters participated. The strong resolve of BCA president Pranav Amin and the apex council gave a stunning victory for the newly elected body of October 2019," it said. As per the release, 1,047 total ballots were received, of which 1,042 members accepted the resolutions with five members rejecting them.

"BCA is now eligible for Rs 125 crore from BCCI and its stadium project will be a reality soon," it added in the release..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Narasimha Rao showed courage, conviction in leading India through reforms: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday described ex-prime minister P V Narasimha Rao as a great leader who showed courage and conviction in leading the nation through the path of reforms against heavy odds. Addressing the centenary cel...

Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii, bringing dangerous winds, rain

A powerful Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds is ripping across the Pacific Ocean and is expected to hit parts of Hawaii this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday. Douglas could be the first hurricane to hit the United...

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo for 2020 season

The Toronto Blue Jays will call Sahlen Field, where the teams Triple-A affiliate plays, their home for the 2020 MLB season, the team confirmed Friday. We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, ...

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all 12 teams at a single site. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, league staff and the players union worked together on a plan to tip off the leagues 24th season at a single sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020