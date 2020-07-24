Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Nomadic Blue Jays finally find home ballpark in Buffalo

Under such restrictions it would be impossible for the Blue Jays to cross into the U.S. and return home and opposing teams to enter Canada without observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine. "We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field," said Mar Shapiro, Blue Jays president and CEO, in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:01 IST
Baseball-Nomadic Blue Jays finally find home ballpark in Buffalo

Major League Baseball's nomadic Toronto Blue Jays finally found a home on Friday announcing they will play the greater part of their home schedule at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, the ballpark used by the club's Triple A minor league affiliate. The Blue Jays had been hoping to secure an exemption from travel quarantine rules that would allow them to play at the Rogers Centre.

But with COVID-19 cases on the rise in the United States, the federal government extended the closure of the Canada/U.S. border to non-essential travel until Aug. 21. Under such restrictions it would be impossible for the Blue Jays to cross into the U.S. and return home and opposing teams to enter Canada without observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field," said Mar Shapiro, Blue Jays president and CEO, in a statement. "This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses - we are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our expect."

The Blue Jays open their 60-game season in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Friday with their first scheduled "home series" in Washington from July 29-30 against the Nationals. Their first game at Sahlen Field is set for July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sahlen Field had originally not been considered a viable option because inadequate lighting and other facilities did not meet MLB standards.

But after a plan to share PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates was rejected over health and safety concerns connected to an increase in COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania, the team was left with limited choices.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

As U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan

With just weeks to go before U.S. schools begin to open, federal health and education officials on Friday stressed the need for children to get back into the classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections surge.Administratio...

Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for excused per...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020